Barclays PLC Sells 3,138 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 98.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 29.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $104,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

