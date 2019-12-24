Barclays PLC Takes $47,000 Position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.