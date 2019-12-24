Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Isramco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isramco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Isramco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Isramco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Isramco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Isramco alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Isramco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ISRL opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. Isramco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.11 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.47.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Isramco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isramco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.