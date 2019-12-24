Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Buys 113,117 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 113,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $80,313.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.