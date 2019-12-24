BidaskClub Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

