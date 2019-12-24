BidaskClub Lowers NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 146.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

