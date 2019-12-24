BidaskClub Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NVEC opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. NVE has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 556.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 1,362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NVE by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

