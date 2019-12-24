Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.00

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), with a volume of 39160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.04.

In related news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters bought 9,200 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,312.29).

About Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

