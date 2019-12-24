BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get BioScrip alerts:

BIOS opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. Equities analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioScrip by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 417,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioScrip by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioScrip by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.