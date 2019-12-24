Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $750,546.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $750,546.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

