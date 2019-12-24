Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $5,959.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00008906 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,383,398 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

