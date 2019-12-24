Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.73

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 1128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blue Bird by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

