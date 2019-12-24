bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Kory James Wentworth Sells 397 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

