BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$10.25

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PL. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Shares of PL traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.43 million and a P/E ratio of 169.83. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

