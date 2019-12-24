BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

