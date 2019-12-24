BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €53.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.70 ($62.44).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €52.98 ($61.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.88.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

