Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $971.50

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 971.50 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 962 ($12.65), with a volume of 38704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.46).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 830 ($10.92).

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 865.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 769.61.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

