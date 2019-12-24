Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Dean Howell Buys 5,000 Shares

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).

Shares of BRG opened at A$17.57 ($12.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. Breville Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a fifty-two week high of A$19.66 ($13.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$16.92 and its 200-day moving average is A$16.87.

Get Breville Group alerts:

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.