Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $67.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $68.20 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $280.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $282.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $315.37 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $320.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

