Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EFSC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.94. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

