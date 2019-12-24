Brokerages Anticipate Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $54,035.50. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $60,772.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,720 shares of company stock valued at $24,151,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,777. The firm has a market cap of $397.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.