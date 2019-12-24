Brokerages Anticipate Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will announce $130.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.18 million. Mack Cali Realty posted sales of $132.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year sales of $524.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $530.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $524.92 million, with estimates ranging from $505.26 million to $544.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,275 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,741,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

