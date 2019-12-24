Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

