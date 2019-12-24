Brokerages Set $2.70 Price Target for US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given US Gold an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get US Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. US Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.