Brokerages Set $22.00 Target Price for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Revlon by 120.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.31. Revlon has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

