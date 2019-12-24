Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:JRSH remained flat at $$6.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.