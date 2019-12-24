Brokerages Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT at $24.73

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $186,287 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,086. The firm has a market cap of $912.98 million, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

