Brokerages Set BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Target Price at $81.00

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.