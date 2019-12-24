Brokerages Set Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $22.25

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

