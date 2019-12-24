Brokerages Set Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $137.58

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

IR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

