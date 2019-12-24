Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $24.57

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $5,722,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

