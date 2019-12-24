Brokerages Set Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBSB. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 75,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

