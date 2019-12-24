Brokerages Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

