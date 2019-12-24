Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target at $21.83

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 21,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 4.62.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

