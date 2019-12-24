BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group (LON:BTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

