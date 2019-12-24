Bulwark (BWK) Market Cap Hits $245,131.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $245,131.00 and $104.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.