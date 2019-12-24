Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.83. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 546,600 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

