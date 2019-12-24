Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $104.91 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,191,363. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

