Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total transaction of C$418,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,422,668.11.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$798,000.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

