Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,000 Shares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cargojet alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$105.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.69. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$65.25 and a 1 year high of C$109.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.