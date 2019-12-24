Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $33.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.57 million and the lowest is $32.64 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $128.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.57 million to $128.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.11 million, with estimates ranging from $133.84 million to $139.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 441.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 1,804.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

