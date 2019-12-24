Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

CVE stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

