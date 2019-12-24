Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

