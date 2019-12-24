Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 1-Year High at $251.88

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.88 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.28), with a volume of 16965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and a P/E ratio of 31.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $1.60. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

