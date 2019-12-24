ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $90,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $47,518.74.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.35. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 145,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

