Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.22 Million

Analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report $123.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.80 million. Chegg reported sales of $95.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $408.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.75 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,600 shares of company stock valued at $27,430,702 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chegg by 223.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $31,088,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after buying an additional 772,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

