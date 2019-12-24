Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

NYSE CC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. Chemours has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 74.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

