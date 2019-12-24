Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey Sells 1,933 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LNG opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 342,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $11,584,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

