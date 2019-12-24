China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $119.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $6,477,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 441.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth $8,749,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

