China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Get China Mobile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

CHL opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Motco purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mobile (CHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.